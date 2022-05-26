Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will report $37.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.30 million and the lowest is $37.00 million. CareCloud posted sales of $34.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $153.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $167.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTBC shares. TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CareCloud stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.53. 1,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 7.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

