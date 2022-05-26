Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 5,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 196,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.61.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Youdao by 22.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

