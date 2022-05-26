Yield Guild Games Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.06 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $78.54 million and $14.06 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,913.01 or 0.53471790 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00491814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008727 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,374,548 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

