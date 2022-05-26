XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.86.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. 23,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.