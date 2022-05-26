XMON (XMON) Achieves Market Cap of $13.08 Million

XMON (XMON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $8,747.71 or 0.29327731 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $13.08 million and $405,144.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMON has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,782.04 or 0.56263792 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00493176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,579.38 or 1.36047239 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

