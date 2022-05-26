Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Xencor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $43.61.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.