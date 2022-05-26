Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

XBC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.05. 899,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.12. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$5.38.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

