Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading Down 0.1%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €17.42 ($18.53) and last traded at €17.56 ($18.68). Approximately 16,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.58 ($18.70).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €18.07 and a 200 day moving average of €18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70.
Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)
Read More
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.