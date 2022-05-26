Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading Down 0.1%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €17.42 ($18.53) and last traded at €17.56 ($18.68). Approximately 16,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.58 ($18.70).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €18.07 and a 200 day moving average of €18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

