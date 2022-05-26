Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties 24-Hour Volume Hits $737.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $154.91 or 0.00531166 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $297,583.27 and approximately $737.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,046.29 or 0.58449251 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00508778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,938.72 or 1.36944047 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

