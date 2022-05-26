Wolfe Research Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
