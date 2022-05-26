Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

WTFC stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. 286,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

