Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after buying an additional 81,396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 98.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 65,197 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $169.28 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day moving average of $179.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $3,383,843.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,888,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

