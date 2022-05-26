Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,050 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $442,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $31,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG opened at $5.71 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.