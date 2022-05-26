Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

