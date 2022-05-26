Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSR shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

