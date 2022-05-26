Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.
Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSR shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
