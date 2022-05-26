Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Buys $177,000.00 in Stock

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) Director Deborah A. Peacock bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,551.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WWR stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westwater Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 277.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

About Westwater Resources (Get Rating)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.