Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.96

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.96 and traded as high as C$35.96. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$35.47, with a volume of 125,925 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

