WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.84

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.84 and last traded at $107.70, with a volume of 24367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

