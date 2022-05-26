Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.0762 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $3.20 million and $171,732.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 181.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,426.62 or 1.44680593 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 548.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00504103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031216 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.