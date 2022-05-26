W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.66 Per Share

Analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) to post $6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.40 to $27.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $28.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.77 to $30.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

GWW stock traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.53. 3,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.92. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

