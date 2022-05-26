W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of W. P. Carey worth $249,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.