VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. 503,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $747.16 million and a P/E ratio of -10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. VTEX has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in VTEX by 2,314.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in VTEX by 2,701.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in VTEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

