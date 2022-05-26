Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and traded as low as $7.02. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 22,516 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

