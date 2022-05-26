Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $428.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $439.08 million and the lowest is $407.46 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $378.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,567,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,148. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

