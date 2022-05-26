VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,860,957 shares.The stock last traded at $121.89 and had previously closed at $120.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.78.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VMware by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,376 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $2,271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

