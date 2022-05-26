VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,860,957 shares.The stock last traded at $121.89 and had previously closed at $120.54.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.78.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VMware by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,376 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $2,271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile (NYSE:VMW)
VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
