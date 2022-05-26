VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.05.

NYSE:VMW opened at $120.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of VMware by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

