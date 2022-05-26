VMware (NYSE:VMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Shares of VMW traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.80. 260,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.05.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 94,012 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

