Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 422.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 347,325 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,389,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,506. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

