VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.14. Approximately 17,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 55,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after buying an additional 199,366 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,776,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,383,000 after buying an additional 91,689 shares during the period.

