VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 661.3% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $68.97 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

