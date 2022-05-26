VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 661.3% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ CFO opened at $68.97 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.