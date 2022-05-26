Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

VCTR opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Victory Capital by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

