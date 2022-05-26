VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by King Street Capital Management L.P.

King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises approximately 3.6% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of VICI Properties worth $42,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,301 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,788,000 after purchasing an additional 460,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,968,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,537 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 573,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

