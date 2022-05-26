VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s 5th Largest Position

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises about 1.3% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.20% of VICI Properties worth $38,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital World Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after buying an additional 11,428,328 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $181,256,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 80.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,746,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,306,000 after buying an additional 4,788,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after buying an additional 4,574,301 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.06. 10,577,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,347,707. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

