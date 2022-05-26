Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.11, but opened at $37.78. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viasat shares last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 1,753 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after buying an additional 317,286 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

