VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.28 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $35.28 million and approximately $49,688.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,519,305 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

