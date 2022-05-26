Verso Token (VSO) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,955.22 or 0.57014294 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00494700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033192 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008674 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

