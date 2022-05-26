Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Shares of VTR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $280,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $231,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

