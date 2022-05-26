Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 473.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

VTR stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 885.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

