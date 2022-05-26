Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.83 million.

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,261. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.14.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,594.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 134.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,580 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

