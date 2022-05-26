Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer Sells 3,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $78,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,073.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,488,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.