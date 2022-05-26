Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $183.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $171.56 and a 1 year high of $201.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.62.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

