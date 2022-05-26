Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 12,023,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,593,404. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

