Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.