Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.05 and its 200-day moving average is $161.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.68 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

