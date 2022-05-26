Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NYSE:VLN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,849,000. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $147,382,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

