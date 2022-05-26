Vai (VAI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,176.00

Vai (VAI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $54.13 million and approximately $37,176.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

