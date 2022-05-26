VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 511.50 ($6.44) and last traded at GBX 511.50 ($6.44). 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($6.86).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on VAALCO Energy from GBX 405 ($5.10) to GBX 615 ($7.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £320.11 million and a PE ratio of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 514.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 384.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

