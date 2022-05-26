Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

USIO stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 million, a PE ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 222,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

