Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

