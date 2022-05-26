Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 109,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,750,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,056.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,100 shares of company stock worth $20,539,903 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after purchasing an additional 340,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Upstart by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after purchasing an additional 177,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Upstart by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Upstart by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

