Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.
Shares of Upstart stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 109,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,750,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.
In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,056.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,100 shares of company stock worth $20,539,903 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after purchasing an additional 340,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Upstart by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after purchasing an additional 177,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Upstart by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Upstart by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
